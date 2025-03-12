Open Menu

UK Makes Manslaughter Arrest Of Ship Captain Over North Sea Crash

Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2025 | 08:40 AM

UK makes manslaughter arrest of ship captain over North Sea crash

Grimsby, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) British police on Tuesday arrested on suspicion of manslaughter the captain of a ship that crashed into a tanker in the North Sea, sparking a massive blaze and leaving one crew member missing, presumed dead.

Investigations have already started into what led the cargo ship to strike the tanker carrying jet fuel on Monday, as fears remained of possible harm to the area's marine and wildlife.

The UK Coastguard, which led the operation, rescued 36 people on Monday, including all of the 23 crew on the US-flagged Stena Immaculate tanker, which had been chartered by the US military.

But a missing member of the Solong cargo vessel crew was "likely deceased", UK under-secretary for transport Mike Kane told parliament.

Humberside Police in northeast England said they had arrested a 59-year-old man on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter in connection with the collision.

Ernst Russ, owner of the cargo ship, then issued a statement saying that it "can confirm that the master of the... Solong has been detained by Humberside police in the UK."

"The master and our entire team are actively assisting with the investigations," it added.

