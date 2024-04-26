UK man charged with 'Russia-backed arson plot' on Ukraine-linked targets

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) A 20-year-old British man has been charged with masterminding an arson plot against a Ukrainian-linked target in London for the benefit of the Russian state, prosecutors said on Friday.

"Included in the alleged activity was involvement in the planning of an arson attack on a Ukrainian-linked commercial property in March 2024," the Crown Prosecution Service said in a statement.

Court documents allege that suspect Dylan Earl, from Leicestershire in central England, was connected to the proscribed terrorist group the Wagner Group, the domestic Press Association news agency reported.