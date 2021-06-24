UrduPoint.com
UK Man Jailed For Sharing Christchurch Mosque Videos

Thu 24th June 2021

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :A 38-year-old British man was on Wednesday jailed for terrorism offences after sharing explosives manuals and extremist videos, including one apparently celebrating the New Zealand mosque massacres, on right-wing chat groups.

Michael Nugent of Surrey, southern England, ran a number of far-right chat groups on the Telegram app, using different identities to express his "hatred of ethnic minorities" and to share "terrorist-related documents with others", according to police.

A judge at Kingston Crown Court in southwest London jailed him for three-and-a-half years.



More Stories From World

