UK man jailed for sharing Christchurch mosque videos

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :A 38-year-old British man was on Wednesday jailed for terrorism offences after sharing explosives manuals and extremist videos, including one apparently celebrating the New Zealand mosque massacres, on right-wing chat groups.

Michael Nugent of Surrey, southern England, ran a number of far-right chat groups on the Telegram app, using different identities to express his "hatred of ethnic minorities" and to share "terrorist-related documents with others", according to police.

A judge at Kingston Crown Court in southwest London jailed him for three-and-a-half years.