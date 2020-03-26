UrduPoint.com
UK Man To Face Court For Coughing Over Policemen While Claiming To Have COVID-19 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 08:00 PM

A resident of the United Kingdom's Northern Irish city of Belfast who claimed to have COVID-19 and coughed over police officers during an arrest will face court on Thursday, local media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) A resident of the United Kingdom's Northern Irish city of Belfast who claimed to have COVID-19 and coughed over police officers during an arrest will face court on Thursday, local media reported.

The 39-year-old man was arrested following a domestic incident on Wednesday, according to the Belfast Telegraph newspaper.

The police later said that he had claimed to be infected with the novel coronavirus and deliberately coughed over two law enforcement officers.

He is now charged with common assault and two counts of attempting to commit grievous bodily harm and is set to appear in court today.

According to the UK government, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country is at 9,529, with the death toll standing at 463.

