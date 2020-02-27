UK Mandate Sets Tight Timeline for Post-Brexit Talks With EU

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) The United Kingdom unveiled on Thursday its mandate for negotiations on post-Brexit ties with the European Union, which gives the parties until June to make crucial progress.

The transitional period ends in December and the two sides are scheduled to have a meeting in June to gauge the progress in talks on their future relationship.

"The Government would hope that, by that point, the broad outline of an agreement would be clear... If that does not seem to be the case... the Government will need to decide whether the UK's attention should move away from negotiations," the policy paper reads.

The 36-page document says that if the UK concludes that "good progress" has been possible on the least controversial areas of the talks it will expect the provisional arrangements to be finalized by September.

The UK wants to reach a free trade deal with the EU similar to the bloc's existing ones with Canada, Japan and South Korea, supplemented by pacts on such topics as fisheries, law enforcement, energy and transport.

"The Government will work hard to agree arrangements on these lines. However, if it is not possible to negotiate a satisfactory outcome, then the trading relationship with the EU will rest on the 2019 Withdrawal Agreement," it added.

The UK reserves the right to determine its foreign and immigration policies and will shape them within the framework of a friendly dialogue with the EU but without committing them to paper. It also rules out giving EU laws any jurisdiction in the UK.