MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) The UK government must take steps to provide tax relief for manufacturers in order to prevent widespread job losses amid the economic disruption caused by the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, the MAKE UK manufacturers union said in a statement on Thursday.

"There are alarm bells going off right across the manufacturing sector with the prospect of substantial lay-offs looming. Order books are collapsing and this is creating immediate cashflow issues for companies which need addressing within days not weeks," the union's chief executive Stephen Phipson said in the statement.

MAKE UK is urging the government to defer value-added tax (VAT), pay-as-you-earn tax (PAYE) and all national insurance contributions, as well as financial support to pay employees who have been forced to self-isolate.

The union added that even before the COVID-19 outbreak, economic results for the first quarter of 2020 showed that both domestic and foreign orders had significantly slumped, placing manufacturers in an increasingly precarious position.

On Tuesday, Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, announced a 330 billion-pound ($388 billion) stimulus package for businesses affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

However, Phipson said that further measures would be required to save the UK's manufacturing industry.

"The measures already announced by the Chancellor are welcome but, events are so fast moving that we need to go further. As such, we need urgent measures which will have an immediate impact on the ability of companies to stay afloat during this crisis and retain their staff," the union chief executive stated.

The UK has issued several social distancing measures to combat the spread of COVID-19, including advising those who display mild symptoms of the disease to self-isolate for two weeks.

A total of 2,626 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the UK as of Wednesday morning after 676 new cases were reported in the preceding 24 hours.