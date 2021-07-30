UK Maritime Trade Authority Reports Ship Attacked off Oman Coast

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that a ship was attacked off the coast of Oman.

"UKMTO has received reports of a vessel being attacked in position .... approx 152 NM NE DUQM, Oman [175 miles off Port of Duqm], at approximately 1800 UTC [18:00 GMT] on 29 Jul 2021," the statement reads.

The maritime authority added that the investigations into the report are currently ongoing.

The statement noted that the incident was not related to piracy. So far, no details on the vessel and its state are available.