UK Maritime Trade Authority Reports Ship Attack Off Somalia Coast

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Friday that a ship was attacked off the coast of Somalia.

"UKMTO received a report of a vessel being attacked at ... (Approx. 100 NM [185 kilometers] North East of Mogadishu)," UKMTO's piracy advisory read.

It added that the ship and the crew were reported to be safe.

The waters off the Horn of Africa have been a hotspot of pirate activity over the past decade owing to the continuing turmoil in Somalia and the resulting social deprivation. The region's proximity to the Red Sea, which leads the Mediterranean through the Suez Canal, makes its maritime security an especially sensitive area in global trade.

