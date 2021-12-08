UrduPoint.com

UK Marks One Year Since Deploying First COVID-19 Vaccine Amid Fears Of Omicron Variant

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 08:46 PM

UK Marks One Year Since Deploying First COVID-19 Vaccine Amid Fears of Omicron Variant

The UK marked on Wednesday one year since becoming the first country in the world to deploy an approved vaccine against COVID-19, but the anniversary came amid fears that the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus could evade the protection offered by the vaccines

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) The UK marked on Wednesday one year since becoming the first country in the world to deploy an approved vaccine against COVID-19, but the anniversary came amid fears that the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus could evade the protection offered by the vaccines.

On December 8, 2020, 90-year-old Margaret Keenan received a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at University Hospital in Coventry, England, and since then, almost 120 million doses have been administered across the country.

"Since the first jab was delivered one year ago today, our phenomenal vaccine rollout has saved hundreds of thousands of lives and given us the best possible protection against Covid-19," UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement.

Johnson, who thanked the Public Health staff, pharmacists, the military, and the thousands of volunteers taking part in the vaccination campaign, as well as the scientists and researchers who developed the vaccines, also cautioned that the fight against the virus "is not over yet", and encouraged people to get a booster dose as soon as they are eligible.

Keenan, who is now 91 and became the first person in the world to receive a COVID-19 vaccine outside a clinical trial, also called on her fellow citizens to get the vaccine.

"Please, please do have the jab because it'll save your life and the life of your friends and family," she was quoted as saying by Sky news broadcaster.

As of Tuesday, 81% of the UK population 12 years and older had already received the recommended two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 20.9 million of them had been given a booster shot.

The UK government has extended the COVID-19 booster vaccine to all people aged 18 and over, and shortened to three months the gap between the second dose and the third in an attempt to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant, which scientists fear might be more transmissible than Delta and any other previous strain of the novel coronavirus.

According to the UK Health Security Agency, another 131 cases of the Omicron variant were recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the country's total to 568.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Coventry United Kingdom December 2020 Family All Government Best Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed witnesses MoD staff mass wedding

Saif bin Zayed witnesses MoD staff mass wedding

4 minutes ago
 Silal signs MoU with Agthia Group PJSC to construc ..

Silal signs MoU with Agthia Group PJSC to construct 10 grain silos by end of 202 ..

5 minutes ago
 Sharjah receives &#039;Guest of Honour&#039; title ..

Sharjah receives &#039;Guest of Honour&#039; title for FIL 2022

5 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed attends first-ever Global Bus ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed attends first-ever Global Business Forum ASEAN in Dubai

5 minutes ago
 EU Court Quashes Dyson Claim for $199Mln in Damage ..

EU Court Quashes Dyson Claim for $199Mln in Damages Over Energy Labeling Law

3 minutes ago
 US Targets Individuals in Kosovo, El Salvador, Ser ..

US Targets Individuals in Kosovo, El Salvador, Serbia in New Global Magnitsky Sa ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.