UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK May Announce Decision On Possible Quarantine For Arrivals From Portugal On Friday

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 02:40 PM

UK May Announce Decision on Possible Quarantine for Arrivals From Portugal on Friday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) UK Health Minister Matt Hancock said on Thursday that any official decision on whether to reimpose a 14-day quarantine for travelers arriving in the United Kingdom from Portugal will not be announced until noon (11:00 GMT) on Friday.

"We follow the data and we make these announcements in an organized way on a Friday lunchtime. We are going to publish a further decision tomorrow having looked at the data and I'm not going to pre-judge that," Hancock told the Sky news broadcaster when asked about speculations that Portugal was about to be removed from the travel corridor list.

Portugal, a popular tourist destination for UK's holidaymakers, has seen a spike in the number of new COVID-19 over the last few days, prompting rumors that the European country was on the brink of being removed from the UK safe travel list after only two weeks of being added to it.

According to local media reports, the current seven-day coronavirus case rate in Portugal has risen to 22.7 per 100,000 people, compared to 14.2 for the previous week.

Travelers arriving in the UK from countries where the rate is above the 20 per 100,000 people threshold must self-isolate for 14 days, or risk a fine of 1,000 Pounds ($1,000), the government has said.

Related Topics

Fine Hancock United Kingdom Portugal Media From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PCB announces schedule of remaining matches of PSL ..

5 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif will be held responsible if Nawaz S ..

1 hour ago

PCB announces match officials’ panels

1 hour ago

Priority Positions of Turkmenistan at the 75th ses ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Czech Foreign Ministers review coronavirus de ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Portugal discuss bilateral ties

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.