UK May Be Unable to Ensure Own Security Due to Depleting Arms Stockpile - Parliament

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) The United Kingdom's inability to replenish its weapon stockpiles poses a threat to the country's ability to ensure its own security and provide arms to Ukraine, the Defense Committee of the UK House of Commons said on Tuesday.

"It is clear that the UK and its NATO Allies have allowed ammunition stockpiles to dwindle to dangerously low levels. Whilst Russia is also facing the diminution of its stockpiles, other adversaries are able to maintain and potentially increase their own. This inability to replenish UK stockpiles therefore puts at risk not just our ability to resupply Ukraine but also to counter any threat to our own security," the committee said in a report.

The UK government should address the issue of workforce shortage in the defense industry and carry out significant orders so as to ensure the stability of supply chains in the long term, while replacing munitions reserves in the short term, according to the defense committee.

Lawmakers also urged the government to annually report on the implementation of the defense, security and industrial strategy and produce an action plan on how it intends to increase production and reduce time to replenish arms stockpiles.

Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine nearly a year ago. A significant part of the assistance comes from the countries' weapons and munition stockpiles, with a number of Western officials raising concern that they could eventually run out of arms reserves if defense production is not boosted.