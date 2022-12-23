UrduPoint.com

UK May Block Scottish Gender Recognition Reform Bill - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published December 23, 2022 | 07:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) The UK government may block a Scottish bill that would allow people to apply for legal gender reassignment from the age of 16, The Guardian reported on Thursday, citing sources.

Earlier in the day, the Scottish Parliament passed a gender recognition reform bill by 86 votes to 39. The reform would lower the age at which a person can change the gender in their identification papers, from 18 to 16 years. The bill has been discussed for several days.

"We share the concerns that many people have regarding certain aspects of this bill . . . We will look closely at that, and also the ramifications for the 2010 Equality Act and other UK wide legislation, in the coming weeks - up to and including a section 35 order stopping the bill going for royal assent if necessary," Alister Jack, the Scottish secretary, was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

The bill, proposed by Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon several years ago, has drawn praise and criticism from different segments of the public.

On Wednesday, dozens of demonstrators, speaking both for and against the bill, gathered near the Scottish Parliament during the deputies' discussion of the latest amendments. Many residents believe that passing such a bill means that Scottish law will now be different from the rest of the UK, the newspaper said.

According to the bill, a person who wishes to obtain a legal gender recognition certificate (GRC) is no longer required to have a confirmed diagnosis of gender dysphoria. A person who wants to change genders must provide evidence only that they have lived in the desired "acquired gender" for three months instead of the previously required two years. For minors, this period will be six months. Another three month reflection period will be given to possibly reconsider the decision.

