UK May Consider Easing Sanctions Against Syria to Deliver Humanitarian Aid - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) The government of the United Kingdom may consider easing sanctions against Syria to facilitate the process of delivering aid to the country's people affected by devastating earthquakes, UK Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Transport Richard Holden said on Monday.

The US Treasury announced on Friday that its Office of Foreign Assets Control, which enforces sanctions, had authorized a 180-day period for all transactions related to earthquake relief that would be otherwise prohibited by the Syrian Sanctions Regulations.

"I think we are looking at everything we can. When it comes to humanitarian circumstances, we always want to do what can help on the ground," Holden told Sky news, adding that London had not made a decision on the issue yet.

Holden added that the UK would work closely with NATO partners, such as the United States, to deliver aid to Syria.

On February 6, parts of Turkey and Syria were hit by a series of powerful earthquakes and aftershocks that killed over 33,000 people, destroying thousands of homes. According to the World Health Organization, the death toll from earthquakes in Syria stands at 8,500, with the figure expected to grow further in the coming days. Meanwhile, the Syrian Health Ministry said that the death toll in the government-controlled areas reached 1,414 people.