UrduPoint.com

UK May Cut Number Of Military Personnel Despite Rising Expenditure - Defense Staff Chief

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2023 | 04:10 PM

UK May Cut Number of Military Personnel Despite Rising Expenditure - Defense Staff Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) The United Kingdom may reduce the number of military personnel despite a recent increase in the defense budget by 5 billion Pounds ($6 billion), UK Chief of the Defense Staff Adm. Tony Radakin said.

On Monday, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced an increase of 5 billion pounds in the country's defense budget over the next two years amid the growing challenges for national security.

"We might decide that we really want to focus on some particular capabilities. And inevitably, you might pare back in some other areas, but this is about continued investment in UK defence," Radakin told The Telegraph when asked whether further cuts in the number of troops will be made.

Last week, the media reported that UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace was reviewing the government's decision to reduce the UK army by 10,000 troops amid the conflict in Ukraine.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Army Ukraine Budget Wallace United Kingdom May Media Government Billion

Recent Stories

UAE to invest USD30 billion in South Korea over th ..

UAE to invest USD30 billion in South Korea over the next few years

9 minutes ago
 Eighth Rally Against Pension Reform Taking Place i ..

Eighth Rally Against Pension Reform Taking Place in Paris Ahead of Key Vote in P ..

1 hour ago
 Austin Tells Shoigu US WIll Continue to Fly Where ..

Austin Tells Shoigu US WIll Continue to Fly Where International Law Allows - Pen ..

1 hour ago
 Bank collapse 'part of the game' for Texas fest st ..

Bank collapse 'part of the game' for Texas fest startups

60 minutes ago
 German Police Confiscate Massive Bitcoin Stash Wor ..

German Police Confiscate Massive Bitcoin Stash Worth Over $46Mln

1 hour ago
 French Military Expert Says Russian Su-27 Fighter ..

French Military Expert Says Russian Su-27 Fighter Jet Could Not Hit US Drone

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.