UK May Cut Number of Military Personnel Despite Rising Expenditure - Defense Staff Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) The United Kingdom may reduce the number of military personnel despite a recent increase in the defense budget by 5 billion Pounds ($6 billion), UK Chief of the Defense Staff Adm. Tony Radakin said.

On Monday, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced an increase of 5 billion pounds in the country's defense budget over the next two years amid the growing challenges for national security.

"We might decide that we really want to focus on some particular capabilities. And inevitably, you might pare back in some other areas, but this is about continued investment in UK defence," Radakin told The Telegraph when asked whether further cuts in the number of troops will be made.

Last week, the media reported that UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace was reviewing the government's decision to reduce the UK army by 10,000 troops amid the conflict in Ukraine.