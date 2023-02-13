UrduPoint.com

UK May Deliver Its Challenger 2 Tanks To Kiev By March-April - Russian Ambassador

February 13, 2023

UK May Deliver Its Challenger 2 Tanks to Kiev by March-April - Russian Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Andrei Kelin told Sputnik in an interview that London was likely to deliver Challenger 2 tanks to Kiev by March-April after completing a number of complex measures.

"The deliveries themselves are not planned now, this is a whole range of measures, which, apparently, will be carried out in March-April," Kelin said.

According to the ambassador, Challenger 2 tanks are technically quite complex equipment and at the moment the UK military is training Ukrainian crews to operate the tanks.

The United Kingdom is among Western countries actively supplying Ukraine with various types of weapons and training the Ukrainian military personnel amid the military operation that Russian launched in Ukraine a year ago. On January 15, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced that his country would send 14 of its Challenger 2 tanks to Kiev. UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace later specified that the tanks could arrive on the front line in Ukraine before the summer, in May or closer to Easter.

