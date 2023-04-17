UrduPoint.com

UK May Deploy Warship To Indo-Pacific On Permanent Basis - Reports

Published April 17, 2023

UK May Deploy Warship to Indo-Pacific on Permanent Basis - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) The UK government is in talks to place a warship to the Indo-Pacific region for a permanent deployment, The Times reported on Monday citing a government source.

"The future is in Asia. We've got to have a presence in the Pacific to prevent China doing something ridiculous like invading Taiwan," the source was quoted as saying.

The UK plans to deploy at least one Type-31 frigate, which will become a tipping point after five decades of UK military power's decline east of Suez, the newspaper added.

Earlier, Japan has welcomed NATO's increasing involvement in Indo-Pacific affairs, although Japanese leaders and prime ministers have not participated in NATO summits and ministerial meetings until last year. In April 2023, the Japanese foreign minister attended a NATO ministerial meeting and the country set up its permanent diplomatic mission to the bloc.

