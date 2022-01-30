UK May Double Troops in Estonia as Baltics Feel 'Increasingly' Threatened by Russia -Truss

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2022) The United Kingdom is considering doubling its troops in Estonia since the Baltic countries feel increasingly threatened by Russia's behavior on the borders amid the increasing tensions around Ukraine, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the United Kingdom is considering boosting its military support to NATO allies and doubling its forces deployed in Estonia amid the situation on the Russian-Ukrainian border. According to the government, the UK currently has over 900 military personnel based in Estonia, which means that the possible increase will bring the British contingent there to over 1,800 troops.

"What this is about is bolstering our allies in the Baltics. They feel increasingly under threat with Russia's aggressive behavior on the borders with Belarus, but also directly with the Baltics. And we are supplying further troops. As our NATO allies, we are also strengthening around the Black Sea as well. So this is about making sure that we bolster our NATO allies, who we have direct commitments to, as well as supplying these defensive weapons into Ukraine," Truss said on the air of the British broadcaster Sky news.

When asked if she thinks that a contingent of 1,800 troops is small, Truss answered that it is just part of work with NATO.

"Our American, our Canadian, our French allies are putting further forces to strengthen NATO's eastern flank. That's important," the UK foreign minister said.

In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of massing troops near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for invasion. Russia said that it has no intention of invading Ukraine, while stressing that it has the right to move its forces within its own territory.

Russia has also expressed concerns over NATO's military activity near its borders and the ongoing military support of Ukraine, including an increase in the number of Western instructors in the breakaway Donbas region. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow does not exclude that the "hysteria" around Ukraine fueled by the West is aimed at covering Kiev's plans to sabotage the Minsk Agreements on Donbas.