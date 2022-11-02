UK May Introduce X-Ray Age Confirmation Test For Migrants - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman may introduce X-rays for refugee children to confirm their age, The Independent reported on Wednesday.

Braverman has promised to introduce new reliable screening methods next year to avoid controversy over the age of migrants arriving in the country in small boats across the English Channel and pretending to be children in the hope of seeking asylum in the UK, the media said.

A spokesman for the British Home Office told the newspaper that the plan was initially developed by Braverman's predecessor Priti Patel, who proposed using scientific methods to identify adult migrants who hide their true age.

There are no plans to force migrants to undergo examinations, but the refusal would be taken into account as an aggravating factor undermining the credibility of the asylum seeker's testimony, the newspaper added.

In less than two weeks in office, Braverman has already been criticized because of the current immigration policy. In late October, the home secretary reportedly refused to approve funding for new hotels to accommodate asylum seekers from an overcrowded migration center in the southeastern UK county of Kent, which caused outbreaks of scabies and diphtheria there.

Earlier in October, UK Independent Chief Inspector of Borders and Immigration David Neal said that the UK Home Office had failed to control the flow of migrants crossing the English Channel. According to the inspector, citing Home Office statistics, 28,526 people arrived on the UK's south coast in dinghies in 2021, which is a significant increase from 236 migrants in 2018.