UrduPoint.com

UK May Need Extra $27Bln To Help Population Amid Skyrocketing Energy Prices - Think Tank

Faizan Hashmi Published August 24, 2022 | 04:20 PM

UK May Need Extra $27Bln to Help Population Amid Skyrocketing Energy Prices - Think Tank

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022)   The new UK government may need an additional 23 billion Pounds ($27 billion) to help the population amid surging electricity prices, UK think tank Institute for Government (IfG) said on Wednesday.

"If the new prime minister wants to compensate households for around 90% of the additional higher energy costs now expected this year relative to May, he or she would need to spend around 23 billion pounds more. But if he or she wanted to continue that same level of support throughout next year, that would cost just over 90 billion pounds," the IfG said in a report.

According to the IfG, the plan proposed last week by the UK Labour Party to keep the maximum allowable energy bill size at about 2,000 pounds would be difficult to implement and could cost the government over 40 billion pounds in six months.

The UK Office of Gas and Electricity Markets has raised the maximum allowable annual electricity bill from 1,400 to almost 2,000 pounds for consumers since April 1 due to a sharp rise in global energy prices. The next increase in the maximum cap on bill payments, which will go into effect in October, will be announced on August 26.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Electricity Same United Kingdom Tank April May August October Gas Market From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Labour

Recent Stories

PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together F ..

PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together Future Generations of Innovator ..

52 minutes ago
 Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-a ..

Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-arrest bail

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

4 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP abou ..

Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, Qatar to hold delegation level talks in ..

Pakistan, Qatar to hold delegation level talks in Doha today for further coopera ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2022

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.