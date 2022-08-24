UK May Need Extra $27Bln to Help Population Amid Skyrocketing Energy Prices - Think Tank

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) The new UK government may need an additional 23 billion Pounds ($27 billion) to help the population amid surging electricity prices, UK think tank Institute for Government (IfG) said on Wednesday.

"If the new prime minister wants to compensate households for around 90% of the additional higher energy costs now expected this year relative to May, he or she would need to spend around 23 billion pounds more. But if he or she wanted to continue that same level of support throughout next year, that would cost just over 90 billion pounds," the IfG said in a report.

According to the IfG, the plan proposed last week by the UK Labour Party to keep the maximum allowable energy bill size at about 2,000 pounds would be difficult to implement and could cost the government over 40 billion pounds in six months.

The UK Office of Gas and Electricity Markets has raised the maximum allowable annual electricity bill from 1,400 to almost 2,000 pounds for consumers since April 1 due to a sharp rise in global energy prices. The next increase in the maximum cap on bill payments, which will go into effect in October, will be announced on August 26.