UK May Prohibit Gender Change Counseling In Spring 2022 - Reports

Fri 29th October 2021

The UK authorities plan to adopt a new law that will make it illegal beginning next spring to convince children under 18 to change their gender identity, while adults will have to give their consent prior to counseling, The Times reported on Friday, citing government sources

Medical professionals, as well as family members and friends who give informal advice, will be exempt from legal liability, according to The Times. The new law will, however, affect organizations that offer counseling to children with gender dysphoria.

Apart from a controversial stance on gender identity counseling, the new law may offer some extra support to the LGBT+ community, which has been calling for a ban on conversion therapy, the newspaper reports.

In July, the UK Foreign Office apologized to all LGBT+ people for having been banned from working in the British diplomatic service until 1991. Since the ban was lifted, the Foreign Office has made "great progress" in employing LGBT+ people, according to permanent under-secretary and head of the Diplomatic Service, Philip Barton.

