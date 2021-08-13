UK May Redeploy Troops to Afghanistan to Stop Al-Qaeda Return - Defense Chief

UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said Friday that every option would be on the table if Afghan militants were to harbor the al-Qaeda terror group (banned in Russia) in their country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said Friday that every option would be on the table if Afghan militants were to harbor the al-Qaeda terror group (banned in Russia) in their country.

"I'm going to leave every option open... The Taliban [banned in Russia] have a message from last time - you start hosting al Qaeda, you start attacking the West, or countries like that, we could be back," he told the LBC radio station.

A military solution, however, would not solve the Central Asian nation's problems long term, the minister noted.

"I could send 10,000 people, we could go in, we could do it for two, three years, we have the forces to do that but that is not how you are going to fix Afghanistan," he warned.

The Taliban have made huge territorial gains over the past week, seizing about 15 of 34 provincial capitals and securing the road to Kabul. The insurgency swept the country after the United States and its allies announced they would withdraw troops from Afghanistan by September 11.