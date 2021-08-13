UrduPoint.com

UK May Redeploy Troops To Afghanistan To Stop Al-Qaeda Return - Defense Chief

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 04:24 PM

UK May Redeploy Troops to Afghanistan to Stop Al-Qaeda Return - Defense Chief

UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said Friday that every option would be on the table if Afghan militants were to harbor the al-Qaeda terror group (banned in Russia) in their country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said Friday that every option would be on the table if Afghan militants were to harbor the al-Qaeda terror group (banned in Russia) in their country.

"I'm going to leave every option open... The Taliban [banned in Russia] have a message from last time - you start hosting al Qaeda, you start attacking the West, or countries like that, we could be back," he told the LBC radio station.

A military solution, however, would not solve the Central Asian nation's problems long term, the minister noted.

"I could send 10,000 people, we could go in, we could do it for two, three years, we have the forces to do that but that is not how you are going to fix Afghanistan," he warned.

The Taliban have made huge territorial gains over the past week, seizing about 15 of 34 provincial capitals and securing the road to Kabul. The insurgency swept the country after the United States and its allies announced they would withdraw troops from Afghanistan by September 11.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Militants Russia Road Wallace United Kingdom United States September From Asia

Recent Stories

Fayyazul Chauhan back again as Spokesperson of Pun ..

Fayyazul Chauhan back again as Spokesperson of Punjab govt

1 minute ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Greek P ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Greek PM

12 minutes ago
 Danish Aziz joints Chitwan Tigers to play Nepal’ ..

Danish Aziz joints Chitwan Tigers to play Nepal’s EPL

14 minutes ago
 NATO Envoys to Hold Meeting on Afghanistan on Frid ..

NATO Envoys to Hold Meeting on Afghanistan on Friday - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Zarco sets new lap record in first practice for Au ..

Zarco sets new lap record in first practice for Austrian MotoGP

2 minutes ago
 Inter-district dacoit gang busted; five arrested

Inter-district dacoit gang busted; five arrested

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.