The case of regular spying in the interests of US authorities may encourage the United Kingdom to refuse to extradite Wikileaks founder Julian Assange to the United States, lawyer Aitor Martinez, who coordinates Assange's defense in Spain, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2019) The case of regular spying in the interests of US authorities may encourage the United Kingdom to refuse to extradite Wikileaks founder Julian Assange to the United States, lawyer Aitor Martinez, who coordinates Assange's defense in Spain, told Sputnik.

"The criminal investigation launched in Spain is very relevant because it shows that Mr. Assange and his lawyers were regularly spied on by the US authorities at the Ecuadorian embassy in London. This could lead to the United Kingdom's refusal to extradite him to a country where the minimum legal guarantees are not respected," the lawyer said.

Martinez said that a Spanish court had opened a criminal case against the Spanish security company, which worked in the Ecuadorian embassy in London.

"According to the information in the case, this company allegedly worked for US intelligence, installed microphones in fire extinguishers inside the embassy, changed internal CCTV cameras to others with microphones that recorded conversations, made photocopies of ID cards of all the visits, and sometimes they received access to the contents of electronic devices of visitors to manipulate the data obtained. According to this investigation, all this information was sent directly to the US intelligence," Martinez explained.

In July, media reported that Spanish firm Undercover Global S. L., which provided security for the Ecuadorian Embassy in London from 2012 to 2018, collected all possible information about Assange, his lawyers and assistants around-the-clock during his time at the embassy.