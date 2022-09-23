UrduPoint.com

UK May Revoke About 570 EU Environmental Laws - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2022 | 06:43 PM

UK May Revoke About 570 EU Environmental Laws - Reports

The parliament of the United Kingdom is studying the possibility of revoking 570 environmental laws from the national legislation system, UK media reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) The parliament of the United Kingdom is studying the possibility of revoking 570 environmental laws from the national legislation system, UK media reported on Friday.

The UK parliament is studying the Retained EU Law (Revocation and Reform) Bill 2022 that is aimed at dealing with the pending EU legislation by either assimilating it into national legislation or abolishing it altogether.

"The Bill will sunset the majority of retained EU law so that it expires on 31st December 2023. All retained EU law contained in domestic secondary legislation and retained direct EU legislation will expire on this date, unless otherwise preserved," the UK government said in a statement.

According to The Guardian newspaper, if the bill is adopted then the current 570 environmental laws as well as hundreds more covering different spheres could be removed or rewritten. This could leave key aspects of wildlife protection deregulated and unprotected, which goes against the post-Brexit promise of the government to halt the decline of nature by 2030, the newspaper reported.

Experts believe that the December 2023 deadline is too tight for the government to mitigate all consequences of the law-scrapping procedure, according to the newspaper.

Related Topics

Parliament United Kingdom December Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Blinken's Father Dies Aged 96

Blinken's Father Dies Aged 96

38 minutes ago
 DS Railway holds E-Katchery

DS Railway holds E-Katchery

38 minutes ago
 Flood Relief Cash Assistance amount increased up t ..

Flood Relief Cash Assistance amount increased up to Rs. 70 billion to assist max ..

38 minutes ago
 Dengue larva found in 39 places in Sargodha

Dengue larva found in 39 places in Sargodha

38 minutes ago
 Belarus Demands From Estonia to Reduce Its Embassy ..

Belarus Demands From Estonia to Reduce Its Embassy Staff in Minsk - Foreign Mini ..

41 minutes ago
 Russian Gas Exports to Europe Drop by Over 82% in ..

Russian Gas Exports to Europe Drop by Over 82% in One Year - Spanish Deputy Prim ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.