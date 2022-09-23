UK May Revoke About 570 EU Environmental Laws - Reports

The parliament of the United Kingdom is studying the possibility of revoking 570 environmental laws from the national legislation system, UK media reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) The parliament of the United Kingdom is studying the possibility of revoking 570 environmental laws from the national legislation system, UK media reported on Friday.

The UK parliament is studying the Retained EU Law (Revocation and Reform) Bill 2022 that is aimed at dealing with the pending EU legislation by either assimilating it into national legislation or abolishing it altogether.

"The Bill will sunset the majority of retained EU law so that it expires on 31st December 2023. All retained EU law contained in domestic secondary legislation and retained direct EU legislation will expire on this date, unless otherwise preserved," the UK government said in a statement.

According to The Guardian newspaper, if the bill is adopted then the current 570 environmental laws as well as hundreds more covering different spheres could be removed or rewritten. This could leave key aspects of wildlife protection deregulated and unprotected, which goes against the post-Brexit promise of the government to halt the decline of nature by 2030, the newspaper reported.

Experts believe that the December 2023 deadline is too tight for the government to mitigate all consequences of the law-scrapping procedure, according to the newspaper.