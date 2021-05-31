UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK May Scrap Plans To Use COVID-19 Vaccine Passports For Large Events - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 11:30 AM

UK May Scrap Plans to Use COVID-19 Vaccine Passports for Large Events - Reports

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) The United Kingdom is likely to ditch COVID-19 vaccination passports as a legal requirement for major national events, The Telegraph newspaper reported, citing government sources.

According to the newspaper, the use of certificates was being reconsidered for mass public events, including football matches, concerts, festivals and business conferences.

UK government officials working on the special certificates to prove a person's COVID-19 status believe that their use within the country will hardly become mandatory, the newspaper reported on Sunday.

While the authorities allowed the use of vaccination passports for traveling overseas since some countries require such certificates as an entry permit, some critics in the UK cast doubts on the ethics of such requirements at mass events at home, The Telegraph added.

In late April, UK Transport Minister Grant Shapps said that people traveling abroad ” once the current restrictions are lifted ” would be able to use a National Health Service application as a certificate to prove they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 or had a negative test result.

Related Topics

Football Business United Kingdom April Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Educational institutions in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtun ..

15 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 170.12 million

17 minutes ago

Some journalists promoting foreign agendas against ..

19 minutes ago

Infinix teams up with BNU to bring the best photog ..

22 minutes ago

Over seven million people vaccinated so far agains ..

32 minutes ago

UAE Press: Sotrovimab can change course of UAEâ€™s ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.