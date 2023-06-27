UK May Spend Over $215,000 on Each Migrant Expulsion to Rwanda - Assessment Paper

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) The expulsion of illegal migrants to Rwanda from the United Kingdom may cost London about 169,000 Pounds sterling ($215,170) per person, the UK's Home Office has said in its economic impact assessment report into the Illegal Migration Bill.

"The cost of processing an individual through the Bill process has been estimated in this analysis as £169,000. The cost saving achieved because a relocated individual no longer requires accommodation support while being processed through the current UK migration system is estimated at £106,000. This partial analysis estimates a net incremental cost of £63,000 per individual relocated," the report, published on Monday, said.

The document said that the deterrence rate, that is the proportion of migrants deterred from traveling to the UK by this policy, necessary for the cost of the policy to equal the savings achieved per individual relocated to a third country stood at 37%.

Meanwhile, migrant accommodation costs may reach 32 million pounds sterling a day by the end of 2026 if the number of asylum seekers arriving in the United Kingdom increases to 185,000 people, the report read.

"If recent trends from 2020 onwards were to continue, the average per person per night support cost would rise to £126 in 2024, £152 in 2025, and £178 in 2026 (whole year averages). The size of the supported population would increase to 185,000 people by the end of 2026. The total costs of such a system to the taxpayer would be in excess of £32 million per day by the end of 2026," the document added.

On Thursday, the UK's Court of Appeal will rule on the legality of migrant expulsions to Rwanda. In December 2022, the High Court of Justice ruled that London's migration policy offering migrants deportation to Rwanda while their asylum applications were being processed fully complied with the law.