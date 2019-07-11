UK Media in Russia Must Be Ready for Response After RT, Sputnik Ban - Foreign Ministry

(@imziishan)

UK media working in Russia should be ready for Moscow's response measures after London banned the RT broadcaster and Sputnik news agency from the Global Conference for Media Freedom, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) UK media working in Russia should be ready for Moscow 's response measures after London banned the RT broadcaster and Sputnik news agency from the Global Conference for Media Freedom, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

"I would like to stress once again: we have always proceeded from the principle of reciprocity, and in this regard, British media that work in Russia must be prepared to face the consequences of the UK government's actions," Zakharova said at a briefing.

She said the UK, in its statement, refused to explain its refusal to accredit RT and Sputnik to the conference, and added that Moscow considers the refusal to be a propaganda attack on Russian media.