UK Media Regulator Absolves TV Host Piers Morgan Of Comments About Duchess Of Sussex

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 06:30 PM

UK Media Regulator Absolves TV Host Piers Morgan of Comments About Duchess of Sussex

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) The UK Office of Communications (Ofcom) cleared on Wednesday broadcaster Piers Morgan of any wrongdoing for his controversial comments about Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle on ITV´s Good Morning Britain show.

"Our Decision is that overall the programme contained sufficient challenge to provide adequate protection and context to its viewers," the regulator said in a statement.

Following the bombshell interview of the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex with US host Oprah Winfrey in March, in which Meghan made allegation of racism within the royal family and said she had felt suicidal while living as a royal in the UK, Morgan told his audience that he did not believe a word she said.

"I wouldn't believe her if she read me a weather report. The fact she has expressed an onslaught against our Royal Family is contemptible," the broadcaster, who later left the show, said.

Ofcom said that it received more than 50,000 complaints about the program, but that after assessing it in full, it had found that although Morgan´s comments could have been potentially highly offensive, they were sufficiently contextualized.

Reacting to the ruling on his Twitter account, the broadcaster said he was "delighted" that Ofcom had endorsed his right to disbelieve "the Duke & Duchess of Sussex's incendiary claims to Oprah Winfrey," calling it a "resounding victory" for free speech.

