UK Media Watchdog Revokes License for Chinese State Broadcaster CGTN

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) The UK broadcasting watchdog Ofcom has revoked the license for the Chinese state international broadcaster CGTN, claiming lack of editorial independence.

In a report published on Thursday, Ofcom said that it had conducted an investigation into the company's ownership structure, and that CGTN's parent company was beholden to Beijing.

"Our investigation showed that the license for China Global Television Network is held by an entity which has no editorial control over its programmes. We are unable to approve the application to transfer the license to China Global Television Network Corporation because it is ultimately controlled by the Chinese Communist Party, which is not permitted under UK broadcasting law," Ofcom said.

It added that "numerous opportunities" were given to CGTN to come into compliance, given the grave consequences revoking a broadcast license has on freedom of speech, but it has not done so.

"We now consider it appropriate to withdraw the licence for CGTN to broadcast in the UK," the agency said.

The state-owned media outlet broadcasts in several major languages and carries news, entertainment and documentary programs.

CGTN is licensed as a foreign agent in the United States and must state its affiliation with Beijing on US airwaves.

Similar to Iranian state outlet Press tv, which was banished in 2012, CGTN will now be barred from UK hosting networks.

Sino-British relations have been in a tailspin over the past year over a multitude of issues. Firstly, London announced it would simplify visa procedures and the path to citizenship for Hong Kong residents who leave over perceived increasing Beijing influence. In recent days, BBC reported that Muslim minority women were systematically subjected to sexual violence in reeducation camps in Xinjiang, something Beijing vehemently denied.