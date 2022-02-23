UrduPoint.com

UK Media Watchdog Steps Up Oversight Of Coverage Of Events In Eastern Ukraine

Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2022 | 09:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) The UK Office of Communications (Ofcom) on Wednesday said it has stepped up the oversight of coverage of events in eastern Ukraine by media broadcasting in the United Kingdom, according to the statement published on the Ofcom website.

Earlier in the day, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has requested Ofcom to review the RT's license following Moscow's decision to recognize the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.

"Recognizing the serious nature of the crisis in Ukraine, we have been keeping the situation under close review and have already stepped up our oversight of coverage of these events by broadcasters in the UK. We are expediting complaints in this area as a matter of urgency and we will not hesitate to take swift action where necessary," the statement read.

