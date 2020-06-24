UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Medical Leaders Warn Of 'real Risk' Of Virus Second Wave

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 03:00 PM

UK medical leaders warn of 'real risk' of virus second wave

Medical experts on Wednesday warned the British government to prepare for the "real risk" of a coronavirus second wave just a day after the biggest lifting yet of lockdown restrictions in England

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Medical experts on Wednesday warned the British government to prepare for the "real risk" of a coronavirus second wave just a day after the biggest lifting yet of lockdown restrictions in England.

"While the future shape of the pandemic in the UK is hard to predict, the available evidence indicates that local flare-ups are increasingly likely and a second wave a real risk," said the experts in an open letter printed in the British Medical Journal.

The letter added that the overriding task was "to ensure that the country is adequately prepared to contain a second phase".

It was signed by 16 leading experts, including the heads of the Royal College of Surgeons, the Faculty of Public Health and the Royal College of Nursing.

Prime minister Johnson on Tuesday announced what he called the beginning of the end of "national hibernation", allowing the reopening of large parts of the hospitality, culture and tourism sectors in England from July 4.

That includes pubs, hotels, restaurants, museums and galleries. The two-metre social distancing rule, in place since March, was also relaxed to one metre, subject to measures such as the use of face coverings.

The decision was seen as vital to large parts of the economy, which faces recession and large-scale job losses after more than three months of closure and stay-at-home restrictions.

But the decision to effectively lift the lockdown was immediately questioned.

A former government chief scientific adviser, David King, told Sky news television that the move was "extraordinarily risky", and a political decision rather than a scientific one.

Alok Sharma, the government's business secretary, told the broadcaster the lifting of the restrictions was justified and there was no "divergence between making sure people keep safe and protecting livelihoods".

Britain has recorded nearly 43,000 deaths of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 -- the worst toll in Europe -- and announced another 171 fatalities on Tuesday.

However, the real figure is likely closer to 60,000, based on an analysis of excess deaths.

The relaxation announced by Johnson on Tuesday applies only to England as the Scottish, Northern Irish and Welsh devolved administrations set their own guidelines.

Related Topics

Business Europe Job David Ireland United Kingdom March July TV From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Govt releases Rs287.289 million for seven petroleu ..

1 minute ago

Iran's Rouhani says UN watchdog risks losing indep ..

1 minute ago

Number of corona virus cases reaches 273

1 minute ago

David Luiz agrees Arsenal contract extension

1 minute ago

Russia's COVID-19 infections cross 600,000

6 minutes ago

Pilot, ATC did not follow set landing procedure, c ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.