UK medical leaders warn of 'real risk' of virus second wave

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Medical experts on Wednesday warned the British government to prepare for the "real risk" of a coronavirus second wave just a day after the biggest lifting yet of lockdown restrictions in England.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson had on Tuesday announced what he called the beginning of the end of "national hibernation", allowing pubs, hotels, restaurants, museums and galleries in England to reopen on July 4.

But experts are cautioning against moving too fast and their warning came just as thousands of people took advantage of soaring temperatures, flocking to beaches in resorts such as Southend-on-Sea, in southeast England.

"While the future shape of the pandemic in the UK is hard to predict, the available evidence indicates that local flare-ups are increasingly likely and a second wave a real risk," said the experts in an open letter printed in the British Medical Journal.

The letter added that the overriding task was "to ensure that the country is adequately prepared to contain a second phase".

It was signed by 16 leading experts, including the heads of the Royal College of Surgeons, the Faculty of Public Health and the Royal College of Nursing.

Johnson relaxed a rule demanding people stay two metres apart to one metre, subject to measures such as the use of face coverings.

The decision was seen as vital to large parts of the economy, which faces recession and large-scale job losses after more than three months of closure and stay-at-home restrictions.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday forecast that the British economy would shrink 10.2 percent this year.