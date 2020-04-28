UK Medical Protective Equipment Shortage Due to Lack of Political Will - Nonprofit Head

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The United Kingdom's continued shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) for essential workers likely to be exposed to COVID-19 may stem from political considerations rather than a lack of manufacturing capacity, co-chair of the Keep Our National Health Service (NHS) Public non-profit organization Dr. John Puntis told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"We've seen previous national security assessments in terms of pandemic preparations saying you need to have stockpiles of PPE ... So why did the government not react to that and do something about it? Things can happen extraordinarily quickly if there is the political will to do it. So, I think this is about a lack of political will, and you can't help feeling that workers are in some way seen as expendable," Puntis said.

Commenting on a question regarding the UK's ability to manufacture protective equipment, the pressure group co-chair claimed that the UK previously produced such items, but had ultimately shifted over to purchasing them from overseas.

"We used to make PPE years ago in this country and now we don't as it's cheaper to buy it aboard, and that shows you another problem in terms of how tenuous supply chains are. But that highlights how we need to start making things that we need now. If you can have people making their own protective gear in their sitting rooms it seems to me you can repurpose industry to meet the demand and it seems to me that hasn't been done," Puntis said.

He reiterated his belief that the UK government has lacked the political will to increase readiness and preparedness for a global pandemic and failed to bolster stocks of protective equipment.

"In days gone past we did manufacture this, but like so much of our manufacturing industry, it's gone as it was cheaper to buy it from places like China. So, there wasn't much local capacity left. But there's no question that there's manufacturing industry here that could switch over to PPE if it were asked to do so. There's been a kind of reluctance to really make the preparations that experts were calling for," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, a BBC investigation found that the UK had failed to sufficiently stockpile enough PPE for the health sector since 2009, having allegedly failed to act on warnings from its own New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group aired as recently as last summer.

The BBC also claimed that there were some 33 million FFP3 respirator masks, ideal for medical staff treating infected individuals, on the original government procurement list of 2009. However, only 12 million have been circulated and are in use, the broadcaster stated.

A recent survey from The Royal College of Physicians has also indicated that a considerable number of NHS staff are concerned over repeated failures to obtain adequate PPE supplies. Of the 2,129 doctors consulted, a clear 27 percent claimed they had been unable to access the necessary equipment to keep them safe when treating patients with COVID-19, an increase from the 22 percent of doctors reporting similar problems at the start of April.

The UK government has otherwise reacted to criticism by emphasizing its efforts to bring in foreign supplies while expanding the country's ability to produce its own equipment.

However, the government has been mired in further controversy after Labour Party shadow cabinet minister Rachel Reeves tweeted on April 20 that she had heard from "lots of manufacturers" alleging to have "contacted the Govt to offer to make PPE but have heard nothing back."

The Labour lawmaker had, two days before, tweeted the contents of a letter she authored to Minister for the Cabinet Office, Michael Gove, expressing alarm that certain companies that had responded to previous government calls to commence the manufacture of PPE had allegedly been ignored.

The UK's COVID-19 death toll in hospitals stands at 21,678 as of Tuesday, after the government announced 586 new deaths over the preceding 24 hours. Health officials in the country had on Monday confirmed 360 new deaths, the lowest daily increase in the death toll since March 30.

Citizens across the nation also held a minute's silence at 10:00 GMT on Tuesday in remembrance of key workers, including over 100 NHS staff manning UK hospitals and care homes, who have died after contracting the disease.

The UK remains in a nationwide lockdown that may be eased in May, although social distancing regulations are likely to remain in force until a vaccine against the coronavirus disease can be deployed.