UK Medical Regulator Approves Johnson & Johnson's Single-Shot COVID-19 Vaccine For Use

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 05:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) The United Kingdom's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) on Friday greenlighted the use of a single-shot COVID-19 vaccine, developed by Johnson & Johnson.

The regulator provided information about Johnson & Johnson's vaccine, " approved by the MHRA on 28 May 2021," on the UK government website.

London has already ordered 30 million doses of the single-shot vaccine.

The UK's portfolio also includes COVID-19 vaccines developed by AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna.

More Stories From World

