UK Members Of Parliament Should Regard Russian Sanctions As 'Badge Of Honor' - Johnson

Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2022 | 12:14 AM

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday said that British lawmakers who fell under Russian sanctions should consider it as a "badge of honor."

Earlier in the day, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Moscow imposes personal restrictions on 287 members of the House of Commons of the British Parliament. The ministry noted that "taking into account London's interest in the consistent strengthening of anti-Russian sanctions, the work on retaliatory countermeasures, including the expansion of the Russian 'stop list,' will continue."

"I think no disrespect to those who have not been sanctioned when I say that all those 287 should regard it as a badge of honor," Johnson told the Parliament commenting on the sanctions.

He added that London would continue to keep up "robust and principled support to the Ukrainian people in their right to protect their lives, their families and to defend themselves."

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response, Ukraine's allies, including the United Kingdom, rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions. On March 11, the UK imposed sanctions against 386 Russian lawmakers who supported recognition of the breakaway republics of Ukraine.

