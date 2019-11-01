UrduPoint.com
UK Mental Health System Must Move Away From Incarcerating Young Autistic People - Report

Fri 01st November 2019

A joint committee of UK Houses of Parliament said in a report released on Friday that the mental care system, which was supposed to help young people with autism or learning disabilities, was broken and needed to be fixed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) A joint committee of UK Houses of Parliament said in a report released on Friday that the mental care system, which was supposed to help young people with autism or learning disabilities, was broken and needed to be fixed.

The inquiry was launched in January to get to the root of what a witness called nightmarish abuse, after inadequate treatment practices were uncovered by British media last year.

"The brutal truth is that we are failing to protect some of the most vulnerable young people - those with learning disabilities and/or autism. And indeed, we are inflicting terrible suffering on those detained in mental health hospitals and causing anguish to their distraught families," the report said.

Youths with learning disabilities or autism are held in specialist units, which are often located within larger hospitals. They are designed as short-term secure placements, but detention can last for years.

The committee found that the population of these institutions was estimated to be at 2,270 in July, of whom more than half had stayed there for over two years.

The report, published on Friday, described a predictable pathway to detention, which started with a family being left alone to struggle with their child's condition only for it to get worse so that the child was taken away and kept in isolation, often miles away from home.

Detention and the lack of familiarity causes the condition to deteriorate further, as parents are excluded and treated with hostility by medical staff and plans to return home are postponed indefinitely.

Lawmakers concluded by saying that they had "lost confidence that the system is doing what it says it is doing and the regulator's method of checking is not working."

The committee agreed that a government unit with cabinet-level leadership should be set up to reform the system. This will include narrowing the criteria for detention and recognizing families of patients as human rights defenders.

