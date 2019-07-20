UK Metropolitan Police Probe Press Bureau Hack After Sending Weird Messages

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2019) The UK Metropolitan Police confirmed Saturday their press bureau had been hacked after weird messages appeared overnight on their website, Twitter and in emails sent to subscribers.

"Last night, Friday 19 July, unauthorised messages appeared on the news section of our website as well as on the @metpoliceuk Twitter feed and in emails sent to subscribers," police said in a statement.

The Met denied that its IT system had been breached. It said it used an online provider called MyNewsDesk to issue news releases, which appeared simultaneously on the website and Twitter and generated an email to subscribers.

"We have begun making changes to our access arrangements to MyNewsDesk ... At this stage, we are confident the only security issue relates to access to our MyNewsDesk account. There has been no 'hack' of the Met Police's own IT infrastructure," it explained.

The hackers posted a series of bizarre messages, demanding the release of UK rapper Digga D and slandering police.

US President Donald Trump used the incident to again attack London Mayor Sadiq Khan, calling him "incompetent" and warning Londoners that "you will never have safe streets" while he was in charge.