UK Might Deploy Drones in Persian Gulf Amid Tensions With Tehran - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) The United Kingdom may deploy drones in the Persian Gulf to boost surveillance and help protect UK-flagged ships amid recent tensions with Iran, media reported on Monday.

The Royal Air Force has some Reaper drones in Kuwait, from where they can be sent on missions in Iraq and Syria, but can also be used in the Gulf, the Sky news broadcaster reported.

Tensions spiked after Gibraltar detained an Iranian oil tanker Grace 1 on July 4 on suspicion of violating EU sanctions against Syria. Two weeks later, a UK-flagged tanker Stena Impero was detained by Tehran.

Grace 1, later renamed Adrian Darya, was released in August. Meanwhile, the owner of Stena Impero met with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to make the case for the ship to be released.