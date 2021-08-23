UrduPoint.com

UK Military Commanders Wary Of IS Attacks At Kabul Airport Amid Evacuations - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 03:17 PM

UK Military Commanders Wary of IS Attacks at Kabul Airport Amid Evacuations - Reports

UK military commanders fear that suicide bombers from the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, or ISIS, banned in Russia) will target UK or US soldiers helping evacuation operation at the Kabul airport, The Times newspaper reported on Monday, citing a government source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) UK military commanders fear that suicide bombers from the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, or ISIS, banned in Russia) will target UK or US soldiers helping evacuation operation at the Kabul airport, The Times newspaper reported on Monday, citing a government source.

Last week, US President Joe Biden warned that IS terrorists might exploit the hectic situation at the Kabul airport to target those fleeing the country and US troops, adding that Washington was monitoring and disrupting threats from any source.

"We know they would love to get a suicide bomb into the crowd and take out some Brits or Americans. There is a serious threat of an Isis suicide bomber. The soldiers are having to keep their fingers on the trigger in one hand while holding a baby in the other.

It's very fragile," the source was quoted as saying.

A Taliban (outlawed in Russia as a terrorist organization) commander, in turn, told the newspaper that its members are instructed to ensure security at the airport and thwart possible attacks by Islamic State.

"There is a security risk and Isis can attack anytime. Our men are checking every individual and vehicle, we don't mean to create trouble for the Afghan people," the commander said.

The newspaper has learned that some 900 UK soldiers were sent to the Central Asian country to help US troops airlift Afghans and other countries' citizens from militant-controlled Kabul. London also decided to extend evacuation deadlines, with the last flight set to be conducted later this week, The Times said, citing sources.

Related Topics

Taliban Attack Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Russia Washington ISIS Vehicle Suicide London Brits United Kingdom From Government Asia Airport Love

Recent Stories

ADNOC signs framework agreements worth nearly $1 b ..

ADNOC signs framework agreements worth nearly $1 billion for project engineering ..

4 minutes ago
 ICC Men’s T20I World Cup: Special coverage plan ..

ICC Men’s T20I World Cup: Special coverage plan for mega event of the year

5 minutes ago
 Australian PM says lockdowns take "extremely heavy ..

Australian PM says lockdowns take "extremely heavy toll" due to COVID-19

2 minutes ago
 5.1-magnitude quake hits South Sandwich Islands re ..

5.1-magnitude quake hits South Sandwich Islands region -- USGS

2 minutes ago
 UK Labour Says Government 'Asleep at the Wheel' on ..

UK Labour Says Government 'Asleep at the Wheel' on Evacuation From Afghanistan

2 minutes ago
 Russian Security Council Head to Discuss Global Se ..

Russian Security Council Head to Discuss Global Security With BRICS

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.