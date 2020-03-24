UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Military Courts Suspend All Hearings Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 11:04 PM

UK Military Courts Suspend All Hearings Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

The UK Military Court Service (MCS) on Tuesday suspended hearings until April 20 due to the spread of COVID-19 across the country

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) The UK Military Court Service (MCS) on Tuesday suspended hearings until April 20 due to the spread of COVID-19 across the country.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson declared an almost complete lockdown on Monday, severely restricting the movement of the country's citizens.

"In light of the Prime Minister's statement on 23 March 2020 concerning the current coronavirus pandemic, the Judge Advocate General has directed that the Military Courts will suspend all proceedings, except for urgent hearings (for example to hear custody applications and reviews) until at least 20 April 2020," the MCS said in a statement.

The military courts have already suspended most hearings starting March 18, except for preliminary, preparatory, and detention hearings.

Currently, the UK has 8,077 confirmed cases, as well as 422 fatalities, according to the country's government.

Related Topics

UK Prime Minister March April 2020 All Government Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Cabinet members, PTI workers to support drive att ..

2 minutes ago

Moscow Says Operation to Return Russians Stuck Abr ..

2 minutes ago

UN Chief Views Decision to Postpone Tokyo Olympics ..

2 minutes ago

Lockdown can wait: Sweden goes its own way

8 minutes ago

Pak Army in liaison with GB Govt in fight against ..

8 minutes ago

Efforts underway to cope with COVID-19

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.