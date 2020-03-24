UK Military Courts Suspend All Hearings Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

The UK Military Court Service (MCS) on Tuesday suspended hearings until April 20 due to the spread of COVID-19 across the country

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) The UK Military Court Service (MCS) on Tuesday suspended hearings until April 20 due to the spread of COVID-19 across the country.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson declared an almost complete lockdown on Monday, severely restricting the movement of the country's citizens.

"In light of the Prime Minister's statement on 23 March 2020 concerning the current coronavirus pandemic, the Judge Advocate General has directed that the Military Courts will suspend all proceedings, except for urgent hearings (for example to hear custody applications and reviews) until at least 20 April 2020," the MCS said in a statement.

The military courts have already suspended most hearings starting March 18, except for preliminary, preparatory, and detention hearings.

Currently, the UK has 8,077 confirmed cases, as well as 422 fatalities, according to the country's government.