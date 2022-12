UK Military Helicopters to Start Arriving in Estonia in January - Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur

(@FahadShabbir)

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) UK military helicopters will start arriving in Estonia in January, Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur said on Thursday.

"Already in January, CH-47 Chinook helicopters will arrive here. These are transport helicopters. After some time, AH-64 Apache combat helicopters will arrive.

Also, UK Eurofighter Typhoon fighters will begin to guard our airspace as part of the NATO mission," Pevkur said at a press conference.

Pevkur also added that an additional battle group of the UK military would arrive in Estonia for the Spring Storm exercise in May.

In November, Pevkur and his UK counterpart, Ben Wallace, signed an agreement under which London would increase their military presence in Estonia.