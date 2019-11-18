UrduPoint.com
UK Military Leadership Covered Up Troops' Crimes In Afghanistan, Iraq - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 12:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) UK military leadership covered up information about war crimes of UK troops in Afghanistan and Iraq, the Sunday Times reported citing classified documents it had obtained.

The investigation, in which the newspaper took part, revealed evidence of the involvement of one of the servicemen of the Special Air Service (SAS) in the killings, as well as evidence of crimes committed by members of the Black Watch battalion.

It clarified that this refers to the alleged involvement of servicemen of the battalion, part of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, in beatings, torture, sexual abuse and other crimes.

The publication said, referring to investigators who probed a number of war crimes in Afghanistan and Iraq, that convincing evidence of crimes was swept aside for political reasons. UK Department of Defenseexerted increasing pressure to close cases as soon as possible, one of the investigators said.

The newspaper emphasized that these disclosures could trigger a probe by the International Criminal Court.

