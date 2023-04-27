UK Military Official Avoids Answering Question About Supply of Long-Range Weapons to Kiev

UK Deputy Defense Minister Andrew Murrison evaded answering the question on Thursday about the possible supply of long-range weapons to Kiev, noting that London had already provided Ukraine with AS-90 self-propelled artillery systems

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) UK Deputy Defense Minister Andrew Murrison evaded answering the question on Thursday about the possible supply of long-range weapons to Kiev, noting that London had already provided Ukraine with AS-90 self-propelled artillery systems.

"AS-90 is a good artillery piece and Ukraine will certainly find a great benefit in doing what it has to do. The aim of our support to Ukraine is to enable Ukraine to defend itself, and most certainly is not to go beyond that," Murrison told the House of Commons when asked what long-range weapons the UK will supply to Ukraine.

Murrison added that the UK Defense Ministry also took into account the presence of artillery pieces in its own army and the possibility of replacing them in the event of transfer to Ukraine.

Western countries have been supplying Kiev with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns, since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine over a year ago. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev.