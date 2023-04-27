UrduPoint.com

UK Military Official Avoids Answering Question About Supply Of Long-Range Weapons To Kiev

Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2023 | 11:31 PM

UK Military Official Avoids Answering Question About Supply of Long-Range Weapons to Kiev

UK Deputy Defense Minister Andrew Murrison evaded answering the question on Thursday about the possible supply of long-range weapons to Kiev, noting that London had already provided Ukraine with AS-90 self-propelled artillery systems

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) UK Deputy Defense Minister Andrew Murrison evaded answering the question on Thursday about the possible supply of long-range weapons to Kiev, noting that London had already provided Ukraine with AS-90 self-propelled artillery systems.

"AS-90 is a good artillery piece and Ukraine will certainly find a great benefit in doing what it has to do. The aim of our support to Ukraine is to enable Ukraine to defend itself, and most certainly is not to go beyond that," Murrison told the House of Commons when asked what long-range weapons the UK will supply to Ukraine.

Murrison added that the UK Defense Ministry also took into account the presence of artillery pieces in its own army and the possibility of replacing them in the event of transfer to Ukraine.

Western countries have been supplying Kiev with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns, since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine over a year ago. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev.

Related Topics

Army Ukraine Russia London Kiev United Kingdom Event Weapon

Recent Stories

Spain Intends to Reduce Budget Deficit to 3% of GD ..

Spain Intends to Reduce Budget Deficit to 3% of GDP in 2024 - Economy Minister

6 minutes ago
 Russian, Thai Businesses to Benefit From Transacti ..

Russian, Thai Businesses to Benefit From Transactions in National Currencies - O ..

6 minutes ago
 Spain Intends to Reduce Budget Deficit to 3% of GD ..

Spain Intends to Reduce Budget Deficit to 3% of GDP in 2024 - Spanish Economy Mi ..

11 minutes ago
 Vice Chancellor PU calls on Governor Punjab

Vice Chancellor PU calls on Governor Punjab

11 minutes ago
 Uzbekistan Actively Negotiating Its Accession to W ..

Uzbekistan Actively Negotiating Its Accession to WTO - President

11 minutes ago
 PM's vote of confidence an appropriate response to ..

PM's vote of confidence an appropriate response to PTI: SAPM Malik

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.