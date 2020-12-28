UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Military Receives 30 'Nano' Drones With Spying Range Of 1.2 Miles - Developer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 04:42 PM

UK Military Receives 30 'Nano' Drones With Spying Range of 1.2 Miles - Developer

The army of the United Kingdom has purchased 30 "nano 'Bug' drones," which weigh 196 grams (6.9 ounces) and can spy with a range of up to 2 kilometers (1.2 miles), the UK weapons manufacturer BAE Systems said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) The army of the United Kingdom has purchased 30 "nano 'Bug' drones," which weigh 196 grams (6.9 ounces) and can spy with a range of up to 2 kilometers (1.2 miles), the UK weapons manufacturer BAE Systems said on Monday.

"In collaboration with UAVTEK, we have developed a nano 'Bug' drone and delivered the first 30 units to the British Army, which has put it through its paces as part of a trial," the developer said in a press release.

It added that the drone, about the size of a smartphone, had a 40-minute battery life and could fly in bad weather conditions, including in winds of over 50 miles per hour.

"In even the toughest weather, the Bug can deliver vital tactical intelligence on what's around the corner or over the next hill, working autonomously to give troops a visual update. Combined with our other information advantage products, this video feed could be shared multi-domain, enabling commanders on land, sea and air to increase their situational awareness and inform their decisions," James Gerard, a principal technologist at BAE Systems, said.

Last year, the UK Ministry of Defence said it would spend 66 million Pounds ($89 million) on robotic projects, including nano drones for surveillance, as well as remote-controlled fighting vehicles.

Related Topics

Drone Weather Army Vehicles United Kingdom Million

Recent Stories

Bulgarian Ambassador Had Conversation in Russian F ..

3 seconds ago

Cops directed to take strict action against violat ..

4 seconds ago

Series of COVID-19 awareness workshops held at Pan ..

6 seconds ago

EU member states endorse Brexit trade deal

8 seconds ago

E-games expand 'teen's IQ' if guided properly: Exp ..

13 seconds ago

Seventeen People Believed to Be Dead as Russian Ve ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.