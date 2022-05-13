UrduPoint.com

UK Military Still Managing Ukrainian Forces Using NATO Intelligence - Source

Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2022 | 11:30 AM

UK Military Still Managing Ukrainian Forces Using NATO Intelligence - Source

KHERSON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2022) Undercover UK reserve officers remain involved in the coordination of Ukrainian troops using NATO intelligence data, Russian security officials told Sputnik on Friday, citing their sources in the Ukrainian military.

"Since the beginning of the special operation, UK officers have been constantly working near the front line, visiting Ukrainian command posts in the most dangerous areas, making adjustments to the actions of the armed forces. For example, in Zaporizhia, from the end of April to May 6, these officers constantly relocated from one command center to another, not far from the front line, from Zahradivka, in the location of the 60th independent infantry battalion of the Ukrainian armed forces command reserve, to Oleksandrivka," one official said.

He also said that apart from the direct control of Ukrainian forces, the UK military is deploying NATO intelligence data, which helped them establish defense in the main directions using battalion tactical groups in certain areas.

The official said that one of the results of the UK military's operation in Ukraine was the mapping of the combat situation at the Ukrainian front for public use under the sponsorship of the US Institute for the Study of War in Washington.

On February 24, as Russia sent troops to Ukraine, the undercover UK military was relocated to Kiev to manage the Ukrainian capital's defense from a headquarters set up in a public school building, another official said.

The UK government has publicly discouraged its citizens from going to Ukraine as volunteer fighters.

