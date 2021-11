UK Military to Help Poland Strengthen Fence on Border With Belarus - Defense Minister

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) The UK military will help Poland strengthen the fence on the border with Belarus, Polish Minister of National Defense Mariusz Blaszczak said on Friday.

"Reconnaissance activities have been launched before the support of the UK engineering troops. Our soldiers will cooperate in strengthening the fence on the Polish-Belarusian border," Blaszczak wrote on Twitter.