UrduPoint.com

UK Minister For Africa Warns Crisis In Somalia May Undermine Trust In Country's Leadership

Faizan Hashmi 26 seconds ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 08:45 PM

UK Minister for Africa Warns Crisis in Somalia May Undermine Trust in Country's Leadership

UK Minister for Africa Vicky Ford expressed concern on Saturday over the political instability in Somalia, warning that it could damage the international trustworthiness of the country's authorities

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2021) UK Minister for Africa Vicky Ford expressed concern on Saturday over the political instability in Somalia, warning that it could damage the international trustworthiness of the country's authorities.

On Friday, Somalian media reported that the country's president, Mohamed Abdullahi "Farmajo," announced having suspended the executive powers of Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble, as tensions escalated between the two ahead of the upcoming election. The United Nations, the European Union, the United States, Canada and a number of African and Arab countries have asked both statesmen to resolve their differences in order to preserve stability in Somalia.

"The UK is deeply concerned by the escalation of the current political crisis in Somalia. The situation threatens to undermine the credibility of Somalia's leadership and risks the safety and future of the Somali people," Ford said in a statement, adding that "it is vital that Somalia's leaders refrain from unilateral actions that could deepen political tensions, including any further public statements and personnel announcements which could increase the risk of violence.

"

The UK urged all sides involved to safeguard peace and avoid risks to the African country's stability and security against the backdrop of the terrorist threat.

"Likewise, it is important that Somalia's security forces remain focused on countering the common threat of Al Shabaab (terrorist entity affiliated with al-Qaeda, both banned in Russia), who stand to gain from this ongoing political crisis. As champions of the debt relief efforts, the UK also urges the de-politicisation of Somalia's finances to protect the gains made through the process," Ford added.

Somalia has been struggling to end Islamist insurgency and hold a presidential election for months. Farmajo previously attempted to extend his term after it ended in February without conducting polls, triggering street clashes in spring. The election has been further delayed due to the row between the president and the prime minister.

Earlier in September, Farmajo dismissed the head of the national security agency, Fahad Yasin, over the murder of an intelligence agent, attributed to Al Shabaab. Roble opposed the move, calling it unconstitutional.

Related Topics

Election Africa Somalia Murder Terrorist Prime Minister United Nations Russia Canada European Union United Kingdom United States February September Media All From Ford Arab

Recent Stories

Shibli Faraz expresses disappointment over New Zea ..

Shibli Faraz expresses disappointment over New Zealand series cancellation

23 seconds ago
 Port authorities should play proactive role agains ..

Port authorities should play proactive role against marine pollution: Zaidi

25 seconds ago
 FM underlines need for humanitarian assistance to ..

FM underlines need for humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan

28 seconds ago
 All objections of ECP, Opposition to be address ab ..

All objections of ECP, Opposition to be address about EVM: Cheema

32 seconds ago
 Workers real asset of PPP: Yusuf Raza Gilani

Workers real asset of PPP: Yusuf Raza Gilani

12 minutes ago
 Malaysian Prime Minister Fears New AUKUS Security ..

Malaysian Prime Minister Fears New AUKUS Security Pact to Trigger Nuclear Race

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.