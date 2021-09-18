UK Minister for Africa Vicky Ford expressed concern on Saturday over the political instability in Somalia, warning that it could damage the international trustworthiness of the country's authorities

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2021) UK Minister for Africa Vicky Ford expressed concern on Saturday over the political instability in Somalia, warning that it could damage the international trustworthiness of the country's authorities.

On Friday, Somalian media reported that the country's president, Mohamed Abdullahi "Farmajo," announced having suspended the executive powers of Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble, as tensions escalated between the two ahead of the upcoming election. The United Nations, the European Union, the United States, Canada and a number of African and Arab countries have asked both statesmen to resolve their differences in order to preserve stability in Somalia.

"The UK is deeply concerned by the escalation of the current political crisis in Somalia. The situation threatens to undermine the credibility of Somalia's leadership and risks the safety and future of the Somali people," Ford said in a statement, adding that "it is vital that Somalia's leaders refrain from unilateral actions that could deepen political tensions, including any further public statements and personnel announcements which could increase the risk of violence.

The UK urged all sides involved to safeguard peace and avoid risks to the African country's stability and security against the backdrop of the terrorist threat.

"Likewise, it is important that Somalia's security forces remain focused on countering the common threat of Al Shabaab (terrorist entity affiliated with al-Qaeda, both banned in Russia), who stand to gain from this ongoing political crisis. As champions of the debt relief efforts, the UK also urges the de-politicisation of Somalia's finances to protect the gains made through the process," Ford added.

Somalia has been struggling to end Islamist insurgency and hold a presidential election for months. Farmajo previously attempted to extend his term after it ended in February without conducting polls, triggering street clashes in spring. The election has been further delayed due to the row between the president and the prime minister.

Earlier in September, Farmajo dismissed the head of the national security agency, Fahad Yasin, over the murder of an intelligence agent, attributed to Al Shabaab. Roble opposed the move, calling it unconstitutional.