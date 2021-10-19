UrduPoint.com

UK Minister Harassed By Angry Anti-Vaccine Protesters On London Street

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 10:20 PM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) A group of angry protesters surrounded and shouted insults at UK Housing and Community Minister Michael Gove as he was walking alone near the parliament building on Tuesday, only four days after a Conservative lawmaker was stabbed to death during a meeting with his constituents.

Footage posted to social media showed Gove being swarmed by a crowd before police rushed to protect him.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that the incident took place during a demonstration organized by anti-vaccine and anti-lockdown activists in central London.

"During this protest, a group attempted to surround a Member of Parliament on Horseferry Road.

Our officers were immediately on scene where they safely escorted him to a nearby building," the police wrote on Twitter.

Although no arrests were made, the force said they will review video footage circulating online and the officers' bodycams to see if any offenses occurred.

The harassment and intimidation of Gove comes amid heightened fears for the safety of UK lawmakers following the killing of David Amess, who was stabbed to death on Friday during a meeting with voters from his electoral district of Leigh-on-Sea, in the English county of Essex.

