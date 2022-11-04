UK Minister Postpones Election to Northern Ireland Assembly Scheduled for December

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) The UK's Northern Ireland Secretary, Chris Heaton-Harris, said on Friday that to Northern Ireland Assembly election will not be held in December or ahead of the festive season.

At the end of October, British media reported that Northern Ireland is expected to hold new elections to the assembly, the regional legislature, after the pro-UK Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) refused to form a new government with the nationalist Sinn Fein party that won the majority of votes in May.

"I can now confirm that no Assembly election will take place in December, or ahead of the festive season. Current legislation requires me to name a date for an election to take place within 12 weeks of 28 October and next week, I will make a statement in parliament to lay out my next steps," Heaton-Harris was quoted by Sky news as saying.

The situation around Northern Ireland has recently worsened after the nationalist Sinn Fein party, which advocates for reunification with Ireland, won the majority of seats in the assembly for the first time in its history.

The DUP had lost ground among unionists due to its reaction to Brexit and subsequent North Ireland trading arrangements. This split the vote between three unionist parties. As a result, the Northern Ireland assembly was unable to elect a new speaker and form a new government, as the DUP refused to do so as part of its protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol regulating trade with the EU.

Ireland was separated into Northern Ireland and Southern Ireland by an act of parliament in 1921. In 1922, Southern Ireland became the Irish Free State, which in turn became the independent Republic of Ireland in 1948. Northern Ireland remained part of the United Kingdom.