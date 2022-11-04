UrduPoint.com

UK Minister Postpones Election To Northern Ireland Assembly Scheduled For December

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 04, 2022 | 05:40 PM

UK Minister Postpones Election to Northern Ireland Assembly Scheduled for December

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) The UK's Northern Ireland Secretary, Chris Heaton-Harris, said on Friday that to Northern Ireland Assembly election will not be held in December or ahead of the festive season.

At the end of October, British media reported that Northern Ireland is expected to hold new elections to the assembly, the regional legislature, after the pro-UK Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) refused to form a new government with the nationalist Sinn Fein party that won the majority of votes in May.

"I can now confirm that no Assembly election will take place in December, or ahead of the festive season. Current legislation requires me to name a date for an election to take place within 12 weeks of 28 October and next week, I will make a statement in parliament to lay out my next steps," Heaton-Harris was quoted by Sky news as saying.

The situation around Northern Ireland has recently worsened after the nationalist Sinn Fein party, which advocates for reunification with Ireland, won the majority of seats in the assembly for the first time in its history.

The DUP had lost ground among unionists due to its reaction to Brexit and subsequent North Ireland trading arrangements. This split the vote between three unionist parties. As a result, the Northern Ireland assembly was unable to elect a new speaker and form a new government, as the DUP refused to do so as part of its protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol regulating trade with the EU.

Ireland was separated into Northern Ireland and Southern Ireland by an act of parliament in 1921. In 1922, Southern Ireland became the Irish Free State, which in turn became the independent Republic of Ireland in 1948. Northern Ireland remained part of the United Kingdom.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Protest Parliament Vote Split Ireland United Kingdom Brexit May October December Media Government

Recent Stories

PM announces compensation for those died during PT ..

PM announces compensation for those died during PTI's long march: Interior Minis ..

25 minutes ago
 Imran Khan to address nation after delay in FIR ag ..

Imran Khan to address nation after delay in FIR against attack on his life

2 hours ago
 Defence Minister calls for transparent inquiry int ..

Defence Minister calls for transparent inquiry into into attack on Imran Khan's ..

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan recovering, in high spirit: Moonis Elah ..

Imran Khan recovering, in high spirit: Moonis Elahi

4 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Australia set 169-run target f ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Australia set 169-run target for Afghanistan

4 hours ago
 Land scandal: Dost Muhammad Mazari sent to jail on ..

Land scandal: Dost Muhammad Mazari sent to jail on judicial remand

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.