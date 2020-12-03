UrduPoint.com
UK Minister Praises Progress In Afghan Peace Talks After Framework Agreed

Thu 03rd December 2020 | 10:41 PM

The United Kingdom welcomes the progress made in the intra-Afghan peace talks after the recent agreement between the government and the Taliban on the framework of negotiations that will allow for discussions to be held on substantive issues, Lord Tariq Ahmad, minister for the Commonwealth and South Asia, said on Thursday

The government in Kabul and the militant organization reached the agreement in the Qatari capital, Doha, on Wednesday. The consensus shows that both sides can work together in the interest of bringing the decades-long conflict in Afghanistan to an end, Lord Ahmad said.

"While there is still a long way to go, this agreement shows both sides are able to work together in the pursuit of lasting peace.

Only an inclusive political settlement negotiated between Afghans will end this conflict. The UK will continue to support Afghanistan on this journey towards stability and security," the minister said in a press release published by the UK Foreign Office.

In the wake of the announcement, other members of the international community, including the United States and NATO, praised the progress made by the government and the Taliban.

The landmark intra-Afghan talks began in the Qatari capital in September, following the successful completion of a prisoner exchange process that was established following the US-Taliban peace deal agreed in February.

