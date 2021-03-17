UrduPoint.com
UK Minister Says Probe 'Premature' Into Gov't Handling Of COVID-19 Despite Recent Survey

Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 02:43 PM

UK Business Minister Kwasi Kwarteng dismissed on Wednesday as "premature" to conduct an investigation on the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, despite a survey showed that almost half of the public in the UK supports an inquiry with legal powers to force people to give evidence under oath

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) UK business Minister Kwasi Kwarteng dismissed on Wednesday as "premature" to conduct an investigation on the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, despite a survey showed that almost half of the public in the UK supports an inquiry with legal powers to force people to give evidence under oath.

"It seems premature to launch an inquiry when the pandemic is still all around us," Kwarteng told Sky news broadcaster.

According to the minister, the best thing would be to wait for the roadmap out of the lockdown to be completed.

"All I'm saying is we've got to see this process through, we've got a roadmap", Kwarteng stressed.

A poll commissioned by The Guardian newspaper showed, however, that 47 percent of people want a public, while just 18 percent opposed.

The remaining 35 percent said they neither supported or opposed the investigation or didn't know.

The latest figures from the Department of Health and Social Care show that more than 125,600 people have died so far from COVID-19 in the UK, although independent data from the Office for National Statistics says that over 146,000 people have died with coronavirus mentioned as a cause on the death certificate.

Either figure places the United Kingdom as the world's fifth most-affected country by COVID-19, after the United States, Brazil, Mexico and India.

